FERNWOOD, ID - A family in North Idaho is picking up the pieces of their lives after a fire destroyed their home and killed most of their pets.
But incredibly, things could have been much worse if it wasn't for the bravery this family showed.
It was just an ordinary Tuesday. In the dead of night, most of the Newman family was sleeping in their rural Fernwood home, an hour northeast of Moscow, Idaho.
Until, "I woke up in a panic," recalled Alisha Newman.
Alisha awoke to a glow she thought was Christmas lights or a TV playing in the other room.
"I stuck my feet into my slippers and walked out of our room, which led into Tommy's room, and up the steps into our dining room area where one of the wood stoves was and the wall was engulfed in flames," she said.
Then out of the silence of the night came screams.
"All of a sudden I hear, 'Fire!' so I wake up. I see flame automatically," Tommy Newman said.
The wood stove created what Alisha thinks was a chimney fire that quickly spread.
"I made the mistake of opening up the door," Alisha lamented. But it's a common mistake, adding oxygen to the fire. "It had caused the flames to grow."
As 9-year-old Tommy ran to get his grandparents down the road, the heat of the fire and smoke filled each bedroom. But the worst wasn't over.
"I ran back in, and I can hear my boyfriend screaming, 'Mama, Mama! We're trapped! We can't get out. Me and Savannah are trapped.' I tried to go back in, but the flames had already engulfed the kitchen, and the smoke was so, so thick and heavy. I just screamed," she said.
That's when Tommy ran back in.
Tommy explained his thinking in the moment. "They were trapped. I have to get them. I have to get them."
When asked what made him brave the smoke and run back into the fire, Tommy had a simple answer:
"My sister," he said.
Luckily, the two trapped family members were able to crawl out a bedroom window, and the Newman's were out safe and sound with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
"I was trying to fight through the snow with ice and stuff all the way up to my hips. Trying to get through to my baby, you know? It was terrifying," Alisha said.
It wasn't until that moment they realized not everybody got out.
"We lost eight of our dogs," Alisha said through obvious pain.
All but two of their dogs were gone, their home reduced to rubble.
"We lost everything. Birth certificate, ID's, our other keys to our vehicles, our dentures," she said. "The loss is devastating. But it could have been worse. I could have lost my love. I could have lost my daughter, could have lost Tommy."
Alisha said she hopes this is a reminder to other families to clean out their chimneys, make sure you've got a fire extinguisher, and teach their kids about fire escape routes.
At the moment, the Newman family is living with a relative, but they're hoping to rebuild their home soon. If you'd like to help them, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.