The storm that brought the snowiest October day on record is long gone, but the evidence of its passing still covers the ground, thanks to temperatures that have struggled to warm above freezing.
But that leftover snow is living on borrowed time as warmer air continues to slowly take back over. While mornings will still be chilly, afternoon temperatures get back into the 50s by Thursday, with dry weather expected all the way through Halloween.
Just watch out for some morning fog through the rest of the week.
