SPOKANE- November 21 and 28 as well as December 5 and 12 have been proclaimed as Small Business Saturday in Spokane.
Mayor Nadine Woodward declared the next few Saturdays as small business Saturdays, encouraging people to shop local and support small businesses.
“We need some joy in our lives while putting public health first and partnering to find ways to safely support everyone in our community who is struggling,” Woodward said. “The virus has put people at extreme risk and they are hurting and fatigued. The holidays are a chance to pull the community together in a way that reinforces all of the positive behaviors we see publicly and offer encouragement for even greater integration into personal lives.”
In addition to naming the next few Saturdays as Small Business Saturdays, the City and it’s partners are planning on:
A partnership with local vendors to host a winter marketplace in the Riverfront Park Pavilion every Wednesday in December and January from 3-7 pm.
A virtual tree lighting celebration on November 27 as a kickoff to the Riverfront Park holiday tree walk through the New Year.
An expanded Trail of Lights holiday display at Riverfront Park beginning December 1 through the New Year.
A drive-through holiday light show at Manito Park. Additional details will be coming soon.
Numerous other outdoor activities, including continued work on a plan to open the Numerica Skate Ribbon based on current public health guidance are being finalized. Activities will include virtual recreational nights, including board games, bingo, trivia, and holiday yoga for family and friends.
Renewed emphasis on #OrderUpSpokane to generate energy and excitement for takeout option citywide.
Renewed emphasis on 10-minute parking zones established for curbside patronage.
For more details, you can head over to the City of Spokane’s website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.