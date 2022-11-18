The Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park will open for the season on Nov. 19. You can find more information and buy season passes by clicking here. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ice skaters get ready because the Numerica Skate Ribbon ice rink will open this weekend at Riverfront Park!

The skate ribbon will open Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Prices

Admission (1 hour)

Adult (ages 13+): $9.95/per hour

Youth (ages 3-12): $6.95/per hour

Ages 2 and under: FREE

Skate Rental: $6.95/per visit

Helmets: Available to check out free of charge.

Unlimited Ice Pass

2022-2023 Season

Adult (ages 13+): $38.95

Youth (ages 3-12): $27.95 

Skate Rental Add-On: $18.95 - *only available with purchase of the Unlimited Ice Pass.

15% Pre-Season Discount through Nov. 18, 2022

Unlimited Ice Pass Benefits

  • 15% discount at Sky Ribbon Café
  • 15% discount at Riverfront Gifts
  • 4 complimentary Looff Carrousel Tickets 
  • 1 complimentary buddy single-use admission ticket with Skate Rental 

Tags