AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The officers involved in an officer-involved shooting in Airway Heights last week have been identified.
According to the Spokane Police Department, Corporal Shane Oien and Sergeant Zachary Dahle fired their weapons during the shooting outside the Bell Motel on Sept. 24.
Investigators with the Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) Team have also recovered a loaded weapon from the scene in the 9000 block of W. Highway 2.
The semiautomatic handgun was found in direct proximity to where the suspect was shot and given medical treatment. Upon further inspection, detectives also learned the pistol had been reported stolen.
The suspect, 43-year-old Eric Mahoney, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the Sept. 24 shooting.
SIIR investigators are continuing to identify and interview witnesses, review body camera footage and process evidence.
Corporal Shane Oien was hired by the Spokane Police Department in March of 1996. Sergeant Zachary Dahle was hired by the Spokane Police Department in 2003. Prior to SPD, he worked for the Seattle Police Department from 2000 to 2003.
Anyone with information about the incident who has not already been contacted by law enforcement is asked to contact the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective Mike Drapeau at (509)477-6921.
