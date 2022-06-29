MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Something that the city of Medical Lake has that other cities in Spokane County do not, is the ability for citizens to shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Fire District 3 is reminding everyone how to stay safe during this exciting holiday.
“They do celebrate the day well out there, they do it safely, it has been very safe over the years,” Deputy Fire Chief Bill Dennstaedt said. “Luckily, sounds like we have some rain coming in on Monday, so hopefully it’ll be a little damper out there.”
The cooler weather should help, but when shooting off fireworks, fire officials say it is essential that the public takes certain steps to have fun safely.
According to Dennstaedt, this includes manning down the firework so it can stay in the correct position before shooting off into the air, and keeping a bucket nearby to soak handheld fireworks like sparkles. This is also helpful in case the firework lands wrong, making it so you quickly extinguish the flames.
"We do see fireworks going off all over the county,” Dennstaedt said.
It is legal for citizens to blast off fireworks in Medical Lake from nine a.m. to 11 p.m., only on the Fourth of July. But over in the city of Spokane, shooting off fireworks is a strict no for the public.
“Possession of these in the city of Spokane is even illegal,” Fire Marshal Lance Dahl said.
The dangers from shooting off fireworks irresponsibly are real.
“They do cause fires of course, they have caused homes to burn down and wildfires, and there is a hefty bill if you ever get charged with that,” Dennstaedt said.
If you are caught with a firework in Spokane, simply holding one without lighting it off or causing damage, you could be fined up to $536.
Spokane fire and police officials will be out on patrol the day of the fourth. However, citizens over in Medical lake will be free to blast off, as long as they keep it safe.
“We support that celebration of Independence Day,” Dennestaedt said.