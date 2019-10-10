A robbery suspect in Dayton, Ohio was shot and killed Wednesday night by a Dollar General Store clerk.
Police say the suspect entered the store around 6:20 p.m., pointed a gun at the worker and demanded money.
Officers say the clerk then pulled out a gun and shot the suspect in self-defense.
The suspect tried to run out of the store, but he collapsed outside the front doors. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was injured.
Police say the employee was allowed to be in possession of a weapon.
