The railings outside an Ohio courthouse got a fresh coat of paint Friday morning as part of a creative sentence issued by Judge Michael Cicconetti - a judge known for his less than conventional sentencing.
Avery White was found guilty of criminal mischief for spray painting graffiti on a train car owned by a rail company.
The judge gave White two options: Spend ten days in jail or paint the outdoor railings of the courthouse with a toothbrush.
White chose to paint the railing.
Anews crew was right there as White started serving his sentence by sanding down the railings, then painting them with a toothbrush.
Following the sentence, the judge told White, "it may take you a while, but that's the lesson to be learned."