A man wanted for stealing an ambulance in Ohio turned out to be the victim of a much bigger crime.
Using that ambulance, police say, to escape a house of horrors. Police near Dayton responded to a call from firefighters Saturday that an ambulance disappeared from their station while they were on a call.
The ambulance was quickly found at a hospital, but the thief was no ordinary thief.
The 22-year-old man told police he'd been held captive in a home across from the fire station, in a dog cage and had been abused and tortured for days.
He said he was finally able to escape and ran to the fire station, taking the ambulance.
Police arrested Christopher Edwards, who lives in the home.
Edwards, arraigned Monday on kidnapping and felonious assault charges.
Investigators say they have no motive, and say more arrests could be coming. The victim is recovering at an Ohio hospital, police say he isn't coherent enough to talk with investigators.
It's not known how, or if, the two men knew each other.
