Brief high pressure delivers dry, cold weather through Thursday with daytime highs in the low 20's and overnight lows dropping into the teens and single digits. Temps remain cold through the 7-day forecast.
Thursday night into Friday morning a system dives down from the north bringing the potential for 1-2" of snow to the valley floors around Spokane, with higher amounts along the east slopes of the Cascades making travel across Blewett and Stevens pass difficult over the weekend. Winds also pick up making for dangerous wind chill temperatures.