Gracie Gold: American Figure Skater, 2-time U.S. National Champion, 2-time World Team Trophy Champion, 2014 U.S. Olympic Team Event Bronze Medalist, 2014 NHK Trophy Champion, and an advocate for mental health in athletics.
Once crowned America's Ice Princess, Gracie spent years in the figure skating spotlight, becoming one of the most well-known names in her sport and living up to her last name on many occasions.
The success took its toll though, as Gracie's obsessive-like training and pursuit of greatness morphed into a compounding struggle with depression, anxiety, and an eating disorder.
Gracie said that there were days she would sleep for 24 hours straight, only to wake up with the heavy burden of competitions looming over her. In an interview with the New York Times, Gracie recounts covering mirrors in her apartment to avoid seeing herself. She also said she would go for long periods of time eating only 200-300 calories a day, despite the warnings from her friends and family.
In 2017, Gracie withdrew from multiple events, including the highly-anticipated U.S. Nationals. She announced her decision on Twitter, saying "it was a difficult decision to make, but ultimately I need to put my mental health first and focus on the big picture." Her decision was met by support from fans who understood her struggles, but also by confusion and frustration from others who felt she was using mental health as an excuse to not compete.
I’m heartbroken to withdraw from tonight’s free skate. It was a difficult decision to make, but ultimately I need to put my mental health first and focus on the big picture. Looking forward, I need to keep improving both my physical and mental condition...(part 1)— Gracie Gold (@GraceEGold) November 17, 2018
"Most people understand mental health when it presents in a way that they're comfortable with. Like when depression presents as being really sad, and you're crying in the shower, people can understand that" said Gracie. "But when depression presents as just sleeping all day or when it's being late to everything because you feel just so heavy-- when it presents in ways like that the world doesn't understand."
During Gracie's time away from the ice she focused on her mental well-being. She got back into training, changed coaches, and found a new opportunity to give back: sharing her story with other athletes.
"Having that conversation about mental health, the more we can generate [conversations] the larger of a community we can build for athletes" said Gracie.
With the arrival of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, that conversation around athletes mental health has been amplified after U.S. star gymnast, Simone Biles, withdrew from several events due to mental health reasons.
Her decision was also met by support and dismissal from fans and viewers. As if winning 31 Olympic/World Medals by the age of 24 leaves any room for critique, most of the negative reactions to Simone's decision were made from people behind the safety of a cell phone or computer, tweeted or posted by people who will likely never achieve the athletic greatness of an Olympian like Simone.
For Gracie, those comments are less detrimental to the athletes as they are to the community that sees them.
"Simone might not hear your thoughts or read your thoughts on her decision. But your friends, family-- the people around you that are still struggling in silence-- they will hear your thoughts. There is no Olympic medal for who can suffer in silence the longest" said Gracie.
The goal now for Gracie is to build a community of athletes that advocates for mental health. She said she feels it should be as easy for athletes to get help with their mental well-being as it is to get physical therapy.
"Your mental health is as valid as your physical health. So if you would not hide an injury of the physical body, you should in no way feel like you need to hide an injury of your psyche and your mental well-being" said Gracie.
For mental health resources you can click here. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org