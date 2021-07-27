TOKYO, Japan - The world is ready to be dazzled by the women's gymnastic team, literally.
Team USA's competitive uniform features 7,600 Swarovski crystals in a "nod to American independence," according to the Olympics.
“Our design team draws inspiration from modern trends in fashion and sport, along with utilizing the most beautiful fabrics and embellishments to create around 40 initial leotard designs,” Girisha Chandraraj, CEO of manufacturer Elite Sportswear said. “Through rounds of review and refinement with USA Gymnastics, the final garments are selected.”
All of Team USA’s leotards in Tokyo are based off three themes: patriotism, dynasty and fearless.
“Each Team USA athlete of the present and past exude an incredible amount of fearlessness as they step on the mat each competition to not only compete incredibly difficult routines, but to do it on the world’s largest stage,” Chandraraj said. “When they are competing, they are composed, focused, strong and fearless.”
