TOKYO, Japan - During the Olympics Opening Ceremony Friday morning, the world saw a few new "firsts."
For the first time in history, organizers acknowledge those who died at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany.
During those Olympics, 11 members of the Israeli delegation were killed in the Olympic Village by a terrorist group known as Black September.
A moment of silence was also held for all the people who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A moment of silence was offered inside the stadium at the opening ceremony of the #TokyoOlympics. Tributes were paid to those lost during the pandemic and the Israeli delegation that was killed at the Munich Games in 1972.https://t.co/zowjCWgwBK— The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021
For months, the world didn't know if the Games would be canceled due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Japan.
Earlier this month, Japan announced the Tokyo Olympics would be under a state of emergency and wouldn't have any spectators.
During the Opening Ceremony, there were hundreds of protesters outside the venue, according to NBC News. Posters reading "Lives over Olympics" were held and "Stop the Olympics" was chanted.