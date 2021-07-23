TOKYO, Japan - For the first time ever, the U.S. was represented by two flag bearers at the Olympics Opening Ceremony.
This comes after a policy change by the International Olympic Committee that permits each nation to have two flag bearers. The policy looks to promote gender equity by allowing one male and one female.
According to the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 will be the first gender-balanced Games in history, with 48.8% women's participation.
Sue Bird, a four-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the Seattle Storm, was selected to represent Team USA. The other flag bearer chosen was baseball player Eddy Alvarez, who's known for playing in both the Winter and Summer Games.
Athletes vote to select who the flag bearers will be.