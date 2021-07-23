Simone Biles becomes first Olympian, female athlete honored with own emoji
@SimoneBiles on Instagram

TOKYO, Japan - All eyes are on the "greatest of all time (GOAT)" gymnast Simone Biles as she competes at the Olympics for the second time.

The five-time medalist has become the first woman athlete, and Olympian, honored with her own emoji on Twitter.

Anytime you use #SimoneBiles or #Simone during the Olympics, a gray goat in a sparkling orange leotard will show up.

https://www.today.com/news/simone-biles-honored-goat-emoji-twitter-t226293

Football players Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have also received GOAT emojis on Twitter.

