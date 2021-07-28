New now out of Tokyo, after further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition.
USA Gymnastics tweeted that they wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being.
“Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.” USA Gymnastics said via tweet.
The statement from USA Gymnastics points out that this is for her to focus on her mental health.
Right now Jade Carey will stand in for Biles in the all-around event.
Biles had been a favorite to win gold in Thursday’s final, Biles said that she was going to take the rest of the Olympics "one day at a time."
USA Gymnastics has said many times that they are assessing her on a mental level daily.
Following Biles exit from yesterday's team competition Jordan Chiles of Washington State stood in for her.
Chiles was born in Tualatin, Oregon, and raised in Vancouver, Washington, Chiles is quickly becoming a star on Team USA.
After finishing up high school at Prairie High School in Brush Prairie, Washington, Chiles moved to Texas where she could train alongside Biles, who is widely considered the greatest U.S. Olympian ever.
Chiles, is just 20 years old, this is her first Olympic games.
Following Team USAs Silver win in the team event Senator Cantwell tweeted, "Congratulations to Washington’s @ChilesJordan and the USA Women’s Artistic Team on their historic performance!"