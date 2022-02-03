SPOKANE, Wash. - Robby Burns was born and raised in Mount Shasta, a small mountain town in Northern California.
But before he became a 2022 Winter Olympian, the twists and turns of life-–much like the twists and turns in his event, Alpine snowboarding–-brought him to Bonners Ferry, Idaho as a teenager.
"It's pretty surreal, there's still some shock," Burns said from China via Zoom, hours before the Opening Ceremonies. "Just the entire process from start to finish: finding out you're going to the Olympics, becoming an Olympian, getting taken through the intake process, flying over here. Going through all of that is like, 'Is this a dream? Can someone pinch me?' These last few days have definitely made it real."
Burns's passion for snowboarding started when he was a kid. He says it's something he wanted to dedicate his life to after going to college and getting a degree.
"Telling people that before the process took place, that's always an interesting story," Burns said. "I liken it to a young child who says, 'Mom, I want to be an astronaut,' when the kid's 2 years old or 4 years old. And the mom just kind of pats him on the back and is like, 'That's awesome, go ahead, keep dreaming.'"
Part of that process included spending twelve months between 2008 and 2009 at Northwest Academy in Bonners Ferry, a therapeutic boarding school for at-risk youth.
"So for kids who are running into challenges in their younger years, it's an opportunity for full recourse, an opportunity for growth, and to learn and understand more about yourself," said Burns.
Northwest Academy closed its doors in 2018, but the impact it had on Burns is immeasurable.
"More than anything, I want to perform to the best of my ability for my country, and my communities, my hometown," Burns said. "But there's so many places that I can call home in the rearview mirror. North Idaho is absolutely one of them."
Looking back on his journey as he's about to achieve his childhood dream gives Burns a unique perspective:
"You can persevere through just about anything if you put your heart and your mind to it, if you're committed to it. I don't think that knows any boundaries," said Burns. "I want every little kid watching, every athlete, every student and every person who has a place they want to get to that they're not currently at to know that you can get there. It's going to take hard work, it's going to take perseverance, but you can do it."
Burns says he starts competing Monday, Feb. 7 at 6:20 p.m. Without a doubt, he's sure to have to have some fans here in the Inland Northwest in his corner!