The Olympic Games, an event that happens once every four years where it doesn't matter if you're an athlete from New York City, or some one-stoplight town in the middle of nowhere, if you are wearing the letters "U.S.A" across your chest, you are adored by millions from sea to shining sea.
But let's be honest, as much as we love all our Olympic athletes, when we hear that one of them is from our neck of the woods, or for instance might have attended our favorite college, we just love them a little more.
That being said, I've looked over the list of athletes that make up "Team USA" at this year's Tokyo Olympic Games, and have found which ones have ties to Washington, Oregon, and Idaho; an area commonly referred to as the Pacific Northwest.
The PNW roots of some of these athletes run deeper than others, with some being born and raised here, others coming out west by way of professional sports teams or a chance to train with top coaches. No matter the case, over the next few weeks feel free to claim them as "ours."
One last organizational note and then we'll hit the list: For simplicity's sake, this list is alphabetized by sport, not by an athlete. All you weightlifting fans out there, you've got some scrolling to do.
Now, without further adieu, your Pacific Northwest Olympians:
Baseball
Making its return to the Olympic Game for the first time since 2008, baseball is back. One thing for those who might not know and might be wondering, players currently on Major League Baseball rosters cannot compete in the Olympics. However, former players and players currently employed by MLB organizations, just not on active rosters, are allowed to compete.
Eric Filia
Fans of the Seattle Mariners might know Filia, who is taking time away from the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners, to compete on Team USA.
Filia was born and raised in California, attending UCLA to play baseball before being selected by the Mariners in the 2016 MLB Entry Draft.
In the 2021 Qualifier to make the Olympics, Filia started all four games for Team USA in the right field. In that tournament, he hit .313 with a home run and five RBIs.
You can follow Eric on Twitter at @EricFilia and Instagram at @ericfilia.
Scott McGough
A 31-year-old right-handed relief pitcher, McGough made the Pacific Northwest his home from 2009-2011 while playing baseball for the University of Oregon.
When he left Eugene after being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2011, he was second all-time in appearances on the mound with the Ducks, totaling 74 appearances in his three seasons.
McGough made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Miami Marlins. Currently, he's in his third season with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball.
You can follow Scott on Twitter at @Scooter_McGough.
Women's 5x5 Basketball:
A sport that the United States truly dominates, American fans of women's basketball will recognize three WNBA All-Stars who help make up the Women's National Team.
Breanna Stewart
✈️ 🇯🇵 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7EKkBgYk7H— Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) July 19, 2021
The first of three players from the Seattle Storm to represent Team USA in Tokyo, Stewart moved to the Emerald City in 2016 after a storied and historic career at UConn where she was part of four championship teams.
In her five seasons in Seattle (she missed the 2019 season due to injury), Stewart has been named a WNBA All-Star three times and the WNBA MVP in 2018, as well as the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2016.
She's also already a gold medalist, winning gold with Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
You can follow Breanna on Facebook, on Twitter at @breannastewart, and on Instagram at @breannastewart30.
Jewell Loyd
First-time OlympianFrom Lincolnwood, Illinois🇺🇸 No. 4 @jewellloyd pic.twitter.com/PlODvn77db— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 18, 2021
Another three-time WNBA All-Star, Jewell Loyd has been a member of the Seattle Storm since she was drafted 1st overall in 2015 after her time in college at Notre Dame.
Loyd was named a WNBA All-Star in 2018, 2019, and 2021, as well as the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2015.
She's won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup, but this is her first appearance on the Olympic Team.
You can follow Jewell on Facebook, on Twitter at @jewellloyd, and on Instagram at @jewellloyd.
Sue Bird
What an honor 👏Sue Bird has been selected as a Flag Bearer for the #Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Sxi8osZgmx— UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) July 21, 2021
No stranger to the world's biggest stage, Bird is making her fifth trip to the Olympics for Team USA. She's won gold medals with the team in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016.
Born in New York and playing her college basketball at UConn, Bird was selected first overall in the 2002 WNBA draft by Seattle and has played 18 seasons with the Storm, missing the 2013 and 2019 seasons due to injury.
She holds the record for most WNBA games played with 540 and most All-Star Game appearances with 11 (12 nominations).
Her four gold medals have her tied in second place for most medals by an athlete (man or woman) representing Team USA basketball behind Teresa Edwards with five (four gold, one bronze). If the Team USA women take home the gold this year, Bird and Diana Taurasi will both tie Edwards for most medals, but pass her with all five being gold.
You can follow Sue on Facebook, Twitter at @S10Bird, and Instagram at @sbird10.
Men's 5x5 Basketball:
Another sport that the United States finds at the top of the podium more often than not, NBA basketball stars fill out the roster of the U.S. Men's National Team.
Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard says he expects to be in a Blazers jersey next season. pic.twitter.com/utDgr7Yzm8— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 16, 2021
The pride of the Portland Trailblazers, Lillard has rapidly ascended to the top ranks of NBA stars.
Born and raised in Oakland, Lillard played his college ball at Weber State of the Big Sky Conference. After becoming the second all-time leading scorer for the Wildcats, Lillard entered the 2012 NBA Draft where he was selected sixth overall by Portland.
In the nine seasons he's played in the NBA, he's been named the Rookie of the Year for the 2012-13 season, an All-Star six times, and led the Blazers to the playoffs for eight straight seasons. Lillard is making his first appearance on the U.S. Olympic team.
You can follow Damian on Twitter at @Dame_Lillard and Instagram at @damianlillard.
Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine says he wants to be in Chicago long-term "I want to be here long-term, and I feel like I deserve what I get. So, it is what it is. We’ll figure (it) out when that comes. If it’s this year, next year, we’ll just see what happens."Via Yahoo Sports pic.twitter.com/PAedGehVrl— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 16, 2021
The first of our athletes born in the Pacific Northwest, LaVine grew up in Renton, Washington, becoming a national standout and earning numerous honors while playing basketball at Bothell High School.
After one season of college basketball at UCLA, LaVine was selected 13th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 NBA Draft. He's since played seven seasons in the NBA, three with Minnesota and four with Chicago, and this past season was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.
One of the most electric and high-flying players in the league, LaVine is a two-time winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. This is his first appearance with Team USA at the Olympics.
You can follow Zach on Twitter at @ZachLaVine and Instagram at @zachlavine8.
Women's 3x3 Basketball
#Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremonies here we come! 😍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/esQEAzda0H— USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) July 23, 2021
A sport making its debut in the Olympics this year, 3x3 basketball should be familiar to those who have played in or watch Hoopfest. Three players on the court for each team, only half a court, you get the picture.
Kelsey Plum
TOKYO 2020🇺🇸 @Kelseyplum10 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Srm3uLKVQ7— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 22, 2021
One of four women who make up the United States' first-ever 3x3 Basketball team at the Olympics, Plum is a legend in the Pacific Northwest thanks to her remarkable career at the University of Washington.
After her impressive high school days, and after considering other west coast schools including Gonzaga and Oregon, Plum went to Seattle. In her four years wearing the purple and gold, not only did she become the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball history, but her 3,527 points rank second all-time for any college basketball player behind only Pete Maravich (3,667).
After her four years at UW, which included three trips to the NCAA Tournament, Plum was taken first overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the San Antonio Stars (who have since relocated as the Las Vegas Aces). This will be her first appearance at the Olympic games.
You can follow Kelsey on Facebook, Twitter at @Kelseyplum10, and Instagram at @kelseyplum10.
Canoe Sprint
Canoeing at the Olympic Games is split into two disciplines, slalom, and sprint. Our representative from the Evergreen state is in the sprint canoe discipline.
Nevin Harrison
What's canoe sprint? 🛶💨 @usacanoekayak @TeamUSA 🇺🇸 @nevin_harrison explains using lego 🏗️ you know it makes sense 😂 and yes it includes #starwars chewbacca 🐻 @NBCOlympicTalk https://t.co/99NcUetpIh@Tokyo2020 @Olympics#Tokyo2020canoe #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Canoe pic.twitter.com/ZZPYweQXGS— Planet Canoe (@PlanetCanoe) July 23, 2021
Making her hometown of Seattle proud, sprint canoeist Nevin Harrison is preparing to represent her country at just 19 years old.
A 2020 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Harrison punched her ticket to Tokyo back in 2019, when she took the gold at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in the 200-meter race. That is the event she'll be competing in for the Olympic Games.
Harrison is looking to become the first American to medal in sprint canoeing since Greg Barton took home the bronze in the men's 1000 meter race at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. It's her first appearance at the Olympic games.
You can follow Nevin on Instagram at @nevinharrison.
Cycling
The BMX Team has arrived in Tokyo! Introducing... #TeamUSA! 🇺🇸How To Watch BMX Racing: https://t.co/YwcMlDExsa#RideToTokyo #TokyoOlympics #WeChampionCycling pic.twitter.com/J2TcQUFEWL— USA Cycling (@usacycling) July 22, 2021
Cycling at the 2020 Olympics is split into five disciplines: track cycling, road cycling, mountain biking, BMX race, and BMX freestyle. Our local representative competes in an event within the track cycling discipline.
Adrian Hegyvary
Hegyvary was born in Chicago but grew up in Seattle, later attending the University of Washington, where he says he started taking cycling more seriously.
One of 27 cyclists on Team USA, Hegyvary competes alongside Gavin Hoover in the men's madison event, a 50-kilometer race where two riders from each represented nation occupy the track at once, trading off which one is competing and which is resting.
These will be his first Olympic games.
You can follow Adrian on Instagram at @ahegyvary.
Diving
🥺 THOSE ARE OUR BOYS! https://t.co/nMJYuECciI— USA Diving (@USADiving) July 23, 2021
Diving at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will feature eight events, four for both men and women.
Katrina Young
Returning to the Olympic games for a second time, Seattle-born Katrina Young is setting her sights on medaling in the 10-meter dive event.
Young, a 2010 graduate of Shorecrest High School in Shoreline, WA, competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, bowing out in the semifinal round.
This year, a strong performance at the Olympic trials helped her grab a qualifying spot that will have her diving in Tokyo. She was also on the dive team at Florida State University from 2010 to 2015.
You can follow Katrina on Twitter at @KatrinaDiver and Instagram at @katrinanole
Equestrian
Equestrian competition at the Olympic games is split into three disciplines: Dressage, Eventing, and Jumping. Dressage is defined as "a form of riding performed in exhibition and competition, as well as an art sometimes pursued solely for the sake of mastery."
Adrienne Lyle
Another Olympian making their return to the summer games, Adrienne Lyle has deep roots in the northwest.
Born and raised in Whidbey Island, WA, she fell in love with horses on her family farm, and would eventually focus on Dressage, the event she will compete in at the Tokyo games. She attended Washington State University studying animal science before moving to Idaho to train.
She competed at the 2012 Olympic games in London, returning to the Olympic competition this year. She'll compete in Dressage with Salvino, a 14-year-old Hanoverian stallion.
You can follow Adrienne (and Salvino) on Facebook, Twitter at @adriennelyle1, and Instagram at @adrienne.lyle.
Fencing
Fencing has been held at every Olympic Games since the modern era began in 1896. There are three different types of fencing at the Olympics: foil, épée, and saber.
Mariel Zagunis
Fencer. Gold Medalist. Mother.Meet @marielzagunis ahead of her first Olympic Games as a mom. #TokyoOlympics— Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 22, 2021
One of the most decorated Olympians on Team USA, and making her fifth trip to the summer games, Zagunis has done more than enough to make her hometown of Beaverton, Oregon, proud.
At the age of 19, before she even graduated from Valley Catholic High School in Beaverton, she won a gold medal in the women's individual saber fencing event at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. With that victory, she became the first American to win a gold medal in fencing in 100 years.
She'd go on to win another gold medal as an individual and a bronze medal as part of Team USA fencing at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. After just barely missing the podium as an individual in London in 2012, placing 4th, she earned her fourth medal in 2016 as a member of Team USA Fencing in Rio de Janeiro, taking third as a team.
You can follow Mariel on Facebook, Twitter at @marielzagunis, and Instagram at @mariel.zagunis.
Gymnastics
2x Olympian4x Olympic gold medalist1x Olympic bronze medalist25x World medalistAnd now, the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport has her own Twitter hashtag emoji! #Simone Can’t wait to cheer on the GOAT and @TeamUSA in the coming days! pic.twitter.com/u5qxcchn09— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 22, 2021
While trampoline and rhythmic gymnastics bring their level of excitement, when most people think of gymnastics at the Olympic Games they're thinking of artistic gymnastics, which is what these two women compete in.
Jade Carey
🇺🇸 Team USA celebrates Opening Ceremony! 📷 Jade Carey#Tokyo2020 #gymnastics #athlete #joy #olympics pic.twitter.com/nBo9BaP6Wv— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) July 23, 2021
While Carey has not technically begun her time as a member of the Oregon State Women's Gymnastics team (she signed her letter of intent to compete for OSU in 2017), being one of the world's best gymnasts with a plan to head to the Pacific Northwest post-Olympic games is more than good enough to make this list.
Carey will head to Tokyo representing the United States in artistic gymnastics, but as an individual, not on the four-person Team USA. In short, that means she will still compete in her events just like normal, but her points will only affect her score, they won't go towards the United States' team point total. She can, and will surely aim to, take home a medal at her first Olympic games.
You can follow Jade on Instagram at @jadecareyy.
Jordan Chiles
and…here…we..GO!! pic.twitter.com/wEmoKxeyF1— Jordan Chiles (@ChilesJordan) July 23, 2021
Born in Tualatin, Oregon, and raised in Vancouver, Washington, Chiles is quickly becoming a star on Team USA.
That's partly due to a stellar performance at the Olympic Trials, where Chiles secured her spot as one of four gymnasts on the United States women's gymnastics team. She'll join Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, and Simone Biles to round out the team. MyKayla Skinner and the aforementioned Jade Carey will also represent the United States, only as individuals.
After finishing up high school at Prairie High School in Brush Prairie, Washington, Chiles moved to Texas where she could train alongside Biles, who is widely considered the greatest U.S. Olympian ever.
Chiles, who is just 20 years old, is preparing to compete at her first Olympic games. She'll compete in the vault, balance beam, floor exercise, and all-around events.
You can follow Jordan on Facebook, on Twitter at @ChilesJordan, and on Instagram at @jordanchiles.
Rowing
Rowing is one of the most diverse sports at the summer games, with 14 different medal events, there are 37 rowers on the roster for Team USA. Five of which come from Seattle and the University of Washington.
Brooke Mooney
Five rowers representing the United States at the Olympics come from the powerhouse rowing program at the University of Washington. Brooke Mooney, a native of Vermont, is one of them.
She attended UW from 2015 to 2018, where she won a National Championship her junior year and came in second place her senior year. She was also named the Pac-12 Athlete of the Year her senior year for rowing.
She also set the women's world record for 2,000 meters on the ergometer, an indoor rowing device that measures work, in March of 2021. This will be her first time competing in the summer games, and she will compete in the women's eight event.
You can follow Brooke on Instagram at @mooneybrooke.
Katelin Guregian
The coxswain of the women's eight, Guregian is returning to the Olympics for the second time. In 2016, she helped lead Team USA to a third straight gold medal in the women's eight.
Originally from New Hampshire, she attended the University of Washington, where she served as the coxswain of the men's team. She graduated from UW in 2009.
She has said that this will be her last Olympics, as she is ready to hand over the coxswain role to someone else and focus on her family.
You can follow Katelin on Instagram at @katelinguregian.
Jessica Thoennes
Another member of the United States' women's eight event, Thoennes was a teammate of Brooke Mooney's when the University of Washington won the national championship in 2017.
Originally from Madison, Wisconsin, she only started rowing as a walk-on at UW in 2015. Six years later, she'll be competing in her first Olympic games.
You can follow Jessica on Instagram at @jthoennes.
Megan Kalmoe
The most seasoned of all U.S. Rowers, Kalmoe is representing the United States at the Olympics for the fourth time.
Originally from Minnesota, Kalmoe attended the University of Washington rowing for four years before graduating in 2006.
In 2008, she participated in her first Olympics, competing in the double sculls event coming in 5th in Beijing. She won a bronze medal in London in 2012, competing in the quadruple sculls event. After taking 5th again in Rio in 2016, she'll look to make the podium again in Tokyo in the quadruple sculls event.
You can follow Megan on Twitter at @megankalmoe and Instagram at @megankalmoe.
Ben Davison
Davison joins his four fellow Huskies as the lone UW alum competing for Team USA on the men's side.
Growing up in Florida and with an already impressive rowing resume, Ben moved across the country to attend UW in 2015. In his time in Seattle before graduating in 2019, he was named a team captain and also was named the 2019 Pac-12 Men's Rowing Athlete of the Year.
He's competing in his first Olympic games, rowing in the men's eight event. You can follow Ben on Instagram at @bennn_d.
Soccer
Arguably the U.S. National Team with the most firepower, the United States Women's National Soccer Team is looking to get back on top of the Olympic podium, last medaling in 2012 when the team took home the gold.
Megan Rapinoe
Get ready for Saturday by getting to know our next opponent: New Zealand 🇳🇿 Five Things To Know pres. by @BioSteelSports— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 22, 2021
Fans of the United States Women's National Team know Rapinoe as the talented, exuberant winger who has captured the globe's attention on the world's biggest stage. But before she rose to superstardom on the national team, she attended and played soccer for the University of Portland.
Coming to Portland from her hometown of Redding, California, she helped lead the Pilots to a national championship in 2005 as a freshman, a year she was also West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year. Unfortunately, ACL injuries robbed her of most of her sophomore and junior seasons for the Pilots.
Returning for her senior season in 2008, she would be named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year award before departing for the world of professional soccer.
She made her Olympic debut in 2012 with Team USA at the London Olympics where she tallied three goals and four assists as the Americans won the gold medal. In 2016, Team USA was defeated by Sweden in the quarterfinals and did not medal. Rapinoe has also been a member of the Seattle Reign/OL Reign (Tacoma) FC of the National Women's Soccer League since 2013, further planting her roots in the PNW.
You can follow Megan on Facebook, Twitter at @mPinoe, and Instagram at @mrapinoe.
Adrianna Franch
Miyazaki ✈️ Tokyo #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Qx4I732saQ— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 16, 2021
One of the goalkeepers for Team USA, Franch also plays for Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL, one of three members of Portland FC donning the red, white, and blue at the Games.
Franch, originally from Kansas, joined the Thorns in 2016. After initially serving as a backup keeper, she took over the starting role and won NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017 and 2018, the only player to win the award twice.
This will be her first time competing at the Olympics.
You can follow Adrianna on Facebook, Twitter at @ADizzle23, and Instagram at @afranch23.
Becky Sauerbrunn
The Captain of the USWNT, Sauerbrunn won gold with Team USA in 2012. In March of 2020, she was traded to the Portland Thorns FC, where she currently plays when she's not with the national team.
Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Sauerbrunn was named Co-Captain of the USWNT at the 2016 Olympics alongside Carli Lloyd.
She'll be playing for the USWNT for the third time in Tokyo.
You can follow Becky on Facebook and Twitter @beckysauerbrunn.
Lindsey Horan
Making her second trip to the Olympics for the U.S. Women's National Team, Horan is also in her fifth season as part of the Portland Thorns FC.
In 2016, she signed with the Thorns after playing four years in France following her historic decision to skip college soccer and head straight to the pros. That same year, she was part of the USWNT roster that competed in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
During her five seasons with the Thorns, she's been an NWSL champion in 2017, and the NWSL MVP in 2018 when she put up 13 goals and 2 assists during the season.
You can follow Lindsey on Twitter at @LindseyHoran and Instagram at @lindseyhoran10.
Rose Lavelle
An American favorite after she dazzled at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the 26-year-old Lavelle is making her first appearance on the Olympic stage in Tokyo.
Originally from Cincinnati, and playing her college ball at Wisconsin, Lavelle was recently traded to the OL Reign (formerly Seattle Reign, now based in Tacoma) after returning to the NWSL this year.
You can follow Rose on Twitter at @roselavelle and Instagram at @lavellerose.
Softball
Softball is also returning to the Olympic Games this year, alongside baseball. Introduced originally at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, this will only be the fifth time Softball has been played at the summer games. Team USA has won gold at three of the four previous Olympics.
Ali Aguilar
Continuing the trend of a strong University of Washington presence on Team USA, Aguilar is heading to the Olympics which is seeing softball return for the first time since 2008.
Committing to UW in 2014 after growing up and playing her high school ball in California, she was a four-year starter for the Huskies and a Pac-12 first-teamer her senior year in 2017.
She'll patrol the infield for the U.S. National Team in Tokyo.
You can follow Ali on Instagram at @ali_aguilar1.
Janie Reed (Takeda)
Representing the other side of the Washington Huskies-Oregon Ducks rivalry, Janie Reed was known as Janie Takeda while playing for the Ducks in the days before she married MLB pitcher Jake Reed.
A native Californian, Reed played for U of O from 2012-2015 where she was a three-time NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) All-American as well as a three-time first-team Pac-12 player.
She's been playing for the U.S. National Team for the past four years, and will finally get a chance to do so at these Olympic Games as an outfielder.
You can follow Janie on Facebook, Twitter at @_janiereed, and Instagram at @_janiereed.
Track and Field
An Olympic staple, The United States Track and Field Team is rich with athletes with local ties, mostly stemming from the University of Oregon's stellar T&F program.
Cole Hocker
Just 20 years old, Indianapolis native Cole Hocker is already off to an impressive start to his career at the University of Oregon and Team USA. Just a sophomore, he's already a three-time national champion.
In March of 2021 at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, he won the title for both the mile and the 3000m, then added the 1500m championship at the Outdoor Track and Field Championships just a few months later. He's also a finalist for the Bowerman, an award given annually to the most outstanding man and woman in collegiate Track and Field.
He'll compete in the 1500m, the same race he won at Olympic Trials in June.
You can follow Cole on Twitter at @cole_hocker and Instagram at @colehocker.
Courtney Frerichs
Making her second appearance at the summer games, Frerichs lives in Portland, training at the Bowerman Track Club, a training group sponsored by Nike and based in Portland.
Originally from Illinois and attending college at the University of New Mexico, she represented the United States at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, placing 11th in the 3000m steeplechase.
She'll look to hit the podium this year in Tokyo in the same event.
You can follow Courtney on Facebook, Twitter @courtfrerichs8, and Instagram @courtneyfrerichs.
Cravon Gillespie
One of the fastest runners on the planet, Gillespie is another one of several Oregon Ducks, past or present, running for the United States.
Running two seasons for the Ducks before graduating in 2020, Gillespie was multi-time All-American and one-time record holder for Oregon, still holding some of the fastest times for outdoor 100m and 200m (9.93 and 19.93 seconds, respectively).
Gillespie is part of the men's 4x100m relay pool.
You can follow Cravon on Twitter at @FlashCray and Instagram at @flash.cray.
Devon Allen
As if being a two-time Olympian for Track and Field wasn't enough for the Oregon Duck alum, Allen was also on the Oregon football team as a speed threat wide receiver for three years.
While at Oregon, he was a two-time national champion in the 110m hurdles, winning at the 2014 and 2016 Outdoor Championships, as well as a national champion in the indoor 60m hurdles in 2016.
At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Allen finished fifth in the 110m hurdles. This year he'll be back in the 110m hurdles looking to make the podium.
You can follow Devon on Facebook, Twitter at @DevonAllen13, and Instagram at @devonallen13.
English Gardner
Before she was winning the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics as part of the United States' Women's 4x100m relay team, Gardner was winning national championships as an Oregon Duck.
Moving to Eugene after growing up in New Jersey, Gardner attended U of O from 2010 to 2013. In that time, she was a five-time national champion; for the 100m twice, as part of the 4x400m relay, the 4x400m relay indoors, and the 60m indoors.
She was named an All-American an astounding eight times. This year, she'll compete in the 100m and is part of the 4x100m relay pool.
You can follow English on Twitter at @UgHLyDuCkLin and Instagram at @ughlyducklin.
Galen Rupp
Born and raised in Portland, Rupp didn't have to go far to find his collegiate home at the University of Oregon. As impressive as his Olympic career has been, his college achievements are simply astounding.
In his time in Eugene, Rupp earned 14 All-American honors, won five individual national championships, a relay championship, two cross country team titles, and an indoor track NCAA team championship. He also won the inaugural Bowerman Award, given to the country's top track and field athlete.
He's appeared in three previous Olympic Games, medaling twice. After competing in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, he took home his first medal in London in 2012, earning the silver medal in the 10,000m. He took 7th the same year in the 5000m. In Rio de Janeiro in 2016, he took home a bronze medal in the marathon event while also placing fifth in the 10,000m. He'll compete in the marathon in Tokyo.
You can follow Galen, even though he doesn't post much these days, on Twitter at @G_Rupp and Instagram at @galenruppofficial.
Grant Fisher
No stranger to Pac-12 country, the former Stanford Cardinal now runs professionally for Bowerman Track Club based in Portland.
He'll run for Team USA in his first Olympics in the 5000m and the 10,000m event. His qualifying run at Olympic Trials in the 10,000m was only his second official time running the event. No learning curve there.
You can follow Grant on Twitter at @Phresh_Fish and Instagram at @grantfisher_.
Jacob Riley
Another athlete competing in the marathon event, Riley was born and raised in Bellingham, Washington, graduating from Sehome High School before attending Stanford University to further his education and track career.
Riley, a first-time Olympian in Tokyo, was forced to take a three-year break from competing due to injuries as well as undergoing surgery for Haglund's syndrome, an abnormality of the bone and soft tissues in the foot.
At Olympic Trials last year, Riley finished 2nd in the marathon event, punching his ticket to Tokyo.
You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JakeBillRiley.
Jenna Prandini
Returning to the Olympics for a second time, the 2016 graduate of the University of Oregon is looking to take her first medal back home to the states.
While competing for the Ducks in college, Prandini was anything but one-dimensional. Known as a runner these days, she won her first NCAA title in the long jump event in 2014. The next year, she'd win her second national championship in the 100m. She was also an eight-time All-American.
She ran the 200m at the 2016 Olympics, finishing 10th. This year she'll be competing for Team USA in the 100m and 200m events.
You can follow Jenna on Twitter at @J_Prandini and Instagram at @j_prandini.
Kara Winger
Born in Seattle and raised in Vancouver, Washington (Skyview class of '04), the story of Kara Winger is inspiring.
The Tokyo Games will be her fourth Olympics, and if her performance follows her past trends, she should perform well.
In her first Olympic games in 2008 Beijing, competing in the javelin throw, Kara placed 41st overall. Four years later in London, she'd improve to 31st overall while competing on a torn ACL. Then at the last Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, she jumped up to 13th.
She'll look to make the final and bring home a medal for the first time in Tokyo.
You can follow Kara on Facebook, Twitter at @karathrowsjav, and Instagram at @karathrowsjav.
Karissa Schweizer
While not originally from the area, Schweizer now lives in Portland where she trains with the Bowerman Track Club.
She's making her first Olympic appearance, where she'll run in the 5000m and 10,000m events.
You can follow Karissa on Twitter at @KarissaSchweiz4 and Instagram at @karissaschweiz4.
Matthew Centrowitz
The defending Olympic champion in the 1500m event, Centrowitz is well-known around the Pacific Northwest Track and Field community.
Originally from Maryland, Centrowitz attended the University of Oregon like his father, Matt Centrowitz, did before him. At Oregon, Centrowitz would win a national championship in the 1500m his junior year.
These days, he lives in Seattle while running professionally for the Bowerman Track Club. In his first Olympic games in 2012, he barely missed the podium in the 1500m, finishing in fourth place by just 0.04 seconds. He'd get his revenge in 2016, taking the gold medal in the 1500m.
You can follow Matthew on Facebook, Twitter at @MattCentrowitz, and Instagram at @mgcentro.
Micah Williams
A native of Portland, and just finishing up his freshman year at the University of Oregon, Williams is quickly ascending the ranks of American runners to watch.
In his first year running for the Ducks, Williams won a national championship in the 60m indoor event. Then at Olympic trials, while running the 100m, he put up an official time of 9.91 seconds (a school record), taking fifth place. While it wasn't quite enough to automatically qualify him for the Olympics, it was good enough for Williams to join fellow Duck Cravon Gillespie in the 4x100m relay pool.
You can follow Micah on Twitter at @mjxydub and Instagram at @micahwilliams.
Paul Chelimo
The silver medalist in the 5000m in the 2016 Olympics, Chelimo now calls Beaverton, Oregon, home after attaining U.S. Citizenship in 2014. Chelimo was born in Iten, Kenya.
Returning to the Olympic stage for a second time, Chelimo will once again run the 5000m, looking to improve his silver finish in 2016 to gold in 2021.
You can follow Paul on Facebook, Twitter at @paulchelimo, and Instagram at @paul_chelimo.
Raevyn Rogers
It might be easier to list what Raevyn Rogers didn't win while running for the University of Oregon than list all of her numerous accomplishments.
As a Duck, Rogers was a six-time national champion. Five for the 800m, three outdoors, and two indoors, as well as part of the 4x400m relay team her third and final season in Eugene. She was also an eight-time All-American and the recipient of the 2017 Bowerman Award.
She'll look to continue that success at her first Olympics in Tokyo, running the 800m.
You can follow Raevyn on Facebook, Twitter at @theROYALlife21, and Instagram at @raealex35.
Ryan Crouser
What's more impressive than being a defending Olympic champion? What about being a defending Olympic champion who also holds the world record for longest shot put?
That's what you get when you look at Oregon native Ryan Crouser. Originally born in Portland and raised in Boring, Oregon, his athletic career has been anything but.
A four-time shot put national champion in college at Texas, he won the gold medal in the event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio after throwing an Olympic-record 22.52 meters. At trials ahead of Tokyo 2020, he easily surpassed that mark, launching the shot put a world-record 23.37 meters.
You can follow Ryan on Twitter at @RCrouserThrows and Instagram at @rcrouser.
Sally Kipyego
One of the more interesting facts you'll find in this article, Kipyego is trying for her second medal representing a second country. She won the silver medal in the 10,000m representing her home country of Kenya in the 2012 London Olympics.
She became a U.S. citizen in 2017, and what ties her to our region is the fact that she runs professionally for Oregon Track Club - Elite based in Eugene. She will run the 10,000 meter and marathon events.
You can follow Sally on Twitter at @sallykipyego and Instagram at @sallykipyego.
Woody Kincaid
Megan Rapinoe isn't alone as the only Portland Pilot on this list, enter Woody Kincaid.
While attending the University of Portland, Kincaid was a two-time All-American before turning pro. He currently runs with Bowerman Track Club in Portland.
He'll be competing, for the first time at the Olympics, in the 5000m and 10,000m events.
You can follow Woody on Twitter at @KincaidWoody and Instagram at @priceofamile.
Volleyball
Indoor volleyball has been a sport at the Olympic Games consistently since 1964, while Beach Volleyball has only been a yearly event since 1996.
Kim Hill
One of the stars of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Indoor Volleyball team that took bronze, the Portland native Hill returns to the national team seeking gold.
Born and raised in Portland, the fierce outside hitter attended Portland Christian High School before going on to play college volleyball at Pepperdine. After graduating, she's played professional volleyball overseas, currently in Italy.
You can follow Kim at @kimjayehill on Instagram.
Weightlifting
Weightlifting scoring comes from two different parts of a lift that athletes perform: the snatch, and the clean and jerk. Athletes are divided into 7 different weight classes for men and women.
Harrison Maurus
Last, but certainly not least, a Washingtonian rounds out our list.
Harrison Maurus, a native of Auburn, Washington, has been a weightlifting prodigy since he was a teenager. At just 21 years old, he's representing the United States in the 81kg weight class.
Harrison also attended the University of Washington but took a break to focus on getting ready for the games.
You can follow Harrison on Instagram at @harrison_maurus.