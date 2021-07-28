With Simone Biles out, meet Washington's Jordan Chiles

SPOKANE, Wash- Following Biles's exit from yesterday's team competition Jordan Chiles of Washington State stood in for her.
Chiles was born in Tualatin, Oregon, and raised in Vancouver, Washington, Chiles is quickly becoming a star on Team USA.
After finishing up high school at Prairie High School in Brush Prairie, Washington, Chiles moved to Texas where she could train alongside Biles, who is widely considered the greatest U.S. Olympian ever.
Chiles is just 20 years old, this is her first Olympic games.
Chiles and Biles have a deep friendship. Chiles explained on the TODAY Show that she encouraged Biles to keep on going in the moment but was honored to stand in for her.
In an interview with the TODAY Show that will air Wednesday morning, Chiles said that Biles is her “ride or die,” going on to say that Biles will share her story when the time is right and that regardless she is supportive of Biles decisions moving forward through the games.
Chiles brings home a silver medal from this event, Russia won gold in this competition for the first since the breakup of the Soviet Union.
Following Team USA's Silver win in the team event, Senator Cantwell tweeted, "Congratulations to Washington’s @ChilesJordan and the USA Women’s Artistic Team on their historic performance!
