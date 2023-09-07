SPOKANE, Wash. — A shooting occurred Wednesday around 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Pacific Avenue.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) located a wounded man in the area, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.
One suspect was arrested on the scene. The suspect's name has not been released.
NonStop Local talked with SPD Thursday and detectives say the neighborhood of the shooting has become a hub of crime.
"Over the summer months we saw an increase in population down there. And then, with that brings crime. Both violent and drug-related. And then, just crimes of opportunity as well," Cpt. Steve Wohl said.
Wohl said there has been a larger police presence in the area to make businesses feel more secure.
"Our goal is to have officers down there on a routine basis all around the clock. We are reallocating our resources, so that they will see officers down there making contacts and dealing with people that need to be dealt with.
NonStop Local also spoke to Raymond VanderLouw, owner of Prosite Pest Control.
His business sits at the intersection of State Street and Pacific. There have been multiple times when a bullet has flew through the windows and hit the roof of his office. He claims one person was killed in front of the business.
"We've been here since November. This is the second shooting that we've had out here. There's been several stabbings. Tons of fights. We've had like... six overdose deaths on the side of our building since we've moved in. So, it's pretty terrible," VanderLouw said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting who has not already talked to police to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2023-20178292.