SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2022, the National Breast Cancer Foundation predicts nearly 288,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.
Nearly 2,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
With about 1 in 8 women estimated to have breast cancer during her life, breast cancer is the most common cancer for women behind only skin cancer. And early detection is crucial in survival and recovery.
65 % of breast cancer cases are caught before cancer spreads. The survival rate for those patients? 99 %.
Radiologists are telling us they are seeing more women present with later-stage cancers now after not getting screened or seeing their physician during the pandemic.
That's why it's so important to detect it early.
"Mine was kind of one of those funny things. I remember taking the trash out at work," Bobbi-Jo Thomas, a meta-thriver said.
Bobbi-Jo is like many other women.... Unaware...
"Had this funny little pain, you know, didn't think much of it," she said.
Until her husband found a lump in her right breast.
"And at that point, of course, you know, I found a couple of them that I could feel so it was February 5th 2012," she said. "February 14th, I was having a biopsy, on the 17th I got my results and was told it was cancer. That's literally how quick that happened."
At 41, with no family history of cancer and no genetic history, it was the last thing on her mind. But her battle with breast cancer was far from over.
Diagnosed stage 4 metastatic, the treatment was aggressive. Bobbi-Jo had a double mastectomy in March and a total hysterectomy just two years later.
"But in January of 2016, my cancer had come back," she said. "They basically told me; she says it's a quality of life for you. So that it is what it is, there's no cure, and this will never be cured. It is what it is, I will always be on some sort of medication or treatment plan."
Living without a chance of remission, she is now a voice for women everywhere.
"The sooner it's detected and found the sooner you are the better options you have for having a cheer instead of a quality of life," she said.
Taking preventative measures like self-exams, annual physicals, and mammograms starting at 40, is exactly the advice Dr. Paige Flett, a radiologist for Inland Imaging, who's specialized in breast imaging tells her patients.
Because as Bobbi-Jo knows, you don't have to have a family history to be diagnosed.
"That's a very common misconception that we hear from many women," Dr. Flett said. "When actually the vast majority of breast cancer that we diagnose are in women that have no known risk factor or genetic mutation or any family history."
In the end, you know you, you know what's normal and what's not. And if something feels off... always check with your doctor.