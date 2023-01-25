Our forecast tonight is calling for overnight lows in the 30s. Patchy freezing fog is possible tonight after 9:00 PM. It will be a mostly cloudy night tonight. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a dry start to the day.
Our next system rolls in Thursday night bringing in a rain and snow mix. Friday and Saturday will bring more widespread snow, with heavy mountain snow over the Idaho Panhandle mountains.
Lower valleys are looking to receive lighter amounts of one to three inches possible. Winds from the north will increase in combination with cold arctic air, bringing wind chills as low as 0 to 15 below zero. Winds will have the potential of gusting up to 45 MPH.
Temperatures next week are still on track to trend well below freezing with daytime highs in the teens and low 20s. Overnight lows will also be in the teens and single digits.