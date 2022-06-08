Mother Nature has been kind during the work week recently...but not so nice over the weekends. With that in mind, you might want to get the lawn mowed on Thursday.
Thursday looks to be our last warm and dry day for awhile, as an atmospheric river more appropriate for the winter season takes aim at the Pacific Northwest for the weekend. That means several days in a row of rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms between Friday and Monday.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching their warmest readings of the week on Thursday afternoon, in the mid-70s. By Thursday night the first round of rain moves east of the Cascades and continues off and on through Friday, with thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening.
We'll repeat that same pattern again on Saturday and Sunday. All of the rain is also increasing mountain snowmelt and all of this water flows downhill into our rivers. Several rivers close to the Cascades will be approaching bank-full by Friday and Saturday. A Flood Watch is in place for the Stehekin River which could start flooding by Friday afternoon.
After our wet weekend, next week does look a bit drier and temperatures start to climb back up near normal (low-70s) from the cooler 60s over the weekend.