How about that sunshine?! The last couple of days have been absolutely beautiful, and has a lot of people thinking Spring! But it's still Winter for another 36 days, and Mother Nature will be reminding us of that through the rest of the week.
Patchy freezing fog will start our day on Wednesday, before breaking apart in the afternoon. I think we'll still see some sunshine, just not as much as in recent days. More clouds start to roll in on Thursday, and by Thursday afternoon light rain and snow showers make their return.
A stronger and wetter storm system will look to bring more snow and rain Saturday and Sunday.
