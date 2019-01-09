The warm front that brought freezing rain and snow to the Inland Northwest on Tuesday is now well out of the way to the north of us. But the following cold front will bring one last round of showers overnight-Thursday morning.
For most of us those showers should fall as rain, as temperatures continue to slowly warm up into Thursday morning and should stay above freezing. Across our northernmost counties in Washington and Idaho, it's still a bit cooler and some light snow accumulations will be possible before we all start to dry out late Thursday morning, and might even see some sun-breaks Thursday afternoon!
After this last wave finally moves out, high pressure takes over bringing dry but foggy conditions Friday through the weekend, as we'll likely see an inversion form. High temperatures will remain well above normal in the upper-30s and low 40s all the way through most of next week as well.
-Blake Jensen