After the December we've had...doesn't it just seem appropriate to end the month and the year with one last round of snowfall? Well Mother Nature sure thinks so. The good news...? It doesn't look like much snow, but it will be falling right during our Friday morning commute, so you may need to plan just a little extra time.
Overnight temperatures will also play a big role in exactly how much snow ends up sticking, as they will be hovering right near the freezing mark all night long. A degree or two up or down would change the snowfall equation.
This latest system looks to reach the Spokane area between 10PM-1AM, with a mix of rain and snow falling through mid-late morning before sliding off to the north and east.
So how much snow? Take a look below...and realize these numbers are still very flexible, again all depending on temperatures.
The biggest impacts will be felt over the mountain passes for folks that have plans to travel for New Year's. Up to a foot could fall through Friday afternoon in the Cascades, with 4-8" over Lookout Pass. Heavier amounts are also likely across the eastern slopes of the Cascades in areas like Ellensburg, Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cle-Elum, where colder air has been stubbornly hanging on.
By the afternoon this wave will be moving out of the region, and we could even get lucky enough to see a few sun-breaks, along with some breezy winds.
Drier air arrives for the holiday weekend, and New Year's Eve looks just about perfect (considering what we've seen over the last 2 weeks). Cloudy skies with temperatures near freezing for the fireworks show at Riverfront Park!