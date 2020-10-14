One person dead, 2 juveniles hurt in crash near Regal and Thurston

SPOKANE, Wash - One person has died and 2 juveniles were hurt in a crash near Regal and Thurston Tuesday night.
Spokane Police say the crash happened around 11pm.
Its not clear what caused the crash, but investigators say it appears the driver who caused the crash was speeding.
The driver went through a fence, a bush, rolled a few times then crashed into a power pole, knocking out power to the area.
Avista is on scene restoring power to the area.
The two juveniles involved were in a separate vehicle. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Currently, Regal northbound is blocked between 37th and 44th streets.
