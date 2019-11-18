One person dead, three deputies injured in officer-involved shooting in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - One person is dead and three Franklin County Deputies are in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in northern Franklin County.
Deputies responded to reports of a prowler in the area of Sagehill and Hollingsworth around 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 18.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop a car involved in the incident. That's when a shooting broke out between the driver and deputies.
Three deputies are now being treated at an area hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released in a press conference at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 18, at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
