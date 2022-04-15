SPOKANE, Wash. - On March 29, a catalytic converter was stolen in broad daylight from a car parked at a retail outlet in north Spokane. On April 15, Spokane Police Department says they arrested 30-year-old Kennard Supak, one of the two suspects in the theft.
According to SPD, witnesses noticed two men sitting in a truck parked near the victim's vehicle. One man exited the truck, and shortly after, witnesses say the sound of metal being cut from underneath the car could be heard. SPD was given descriptions of the suspect truck from witnesses.
SPD Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery (SPEAR) detectives produced probable cause for an arrest for second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief, and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Officers located and arrested Supak on the morning of April 15 and seized the suspect truck. Supak had 6 felony convictions before the arrest.
The second suspect has not yet been found. However, while searching for him at a home he is known to frequent, a getaway vehicle used in the theft of a $1,300 guitar earlier this week was located. Additionally, stolen property and a visible handgun were located inside another vehicle in the driveway. Both vehicles were seized.
While thieves stealing catalytic converters can get anywhere from $50-500 each, victims can face upwards of $2,000 for repairs. SPD reports the victim in this theft had an estimated repair cost of $2,800.
In their statement, SPD stated, "This theft happened in broad daylight in a visible retail outlet parking lot. SPD reminds you, like the witnesses in this case, to be alert – if you see someone under a car or hear metal being cut, please safely notify police."