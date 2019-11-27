One taken to hospital after extraction vehicle collision in Spokane Valley

Courtesy Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876
Wednesday evening, Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of N Wilbur Rd & E Grace Ave.
 
According to Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876, one patient was removed by extraction from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.
 
The patient is in stable condition.

