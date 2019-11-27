One taken to hospital after extraction vehicle collision in Spokane Valley
Wednesday evening, Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of N Wilbur Rd & E Grace Ave.
According to Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876, one patient was removed by extraction from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.
The patient is in stable condition.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.