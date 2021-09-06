MALDEN, WA- A celebration of resilience in the town of Malden, marking one year after the destructive Babb Road fire shook Whitman County.
Each day since, the city of Malden has been rebuilding.
A new flag has been raised where the old one stood, embracing the fact that this town is not throwing in the towel. Devastation not stopping the residents in Malden, but the population of the town shrinking from 220 last year, to now just 130.
Some may call it symbolism, others may call upon faith. But everyone agrees there's something extraordinary about a church and a flag that stayed waving through the flames and the carnage that came from the Babb Road fire.
"It did not burn down on September 7th, 2020 and it was by itself - one of the best reminders that we are in this together," Malden Mayor Dan Harwood said.
"Not only was that flag there the day of the fire but it was there every day after the fire it was almost like a home for us," Alyssa Hale, one resident said.
Thousands of acres burned, and much of the city of Malden turned to rubble.
"There were flames, there was flames a hundred foot high and the wind was 50-70 mph and nothing good comes from an east wind. Nothing," Harwood said.
"I saw this darkness and just ash falling on her car. It just seemed to keep coming and coming," Hale said, "It was surreal all of a sudden here was the sheriffs yelling get out get out now there's no time you have to go go now."
Hale just one of many to lose her home, car and livelihood.
"What could you do but cry I mean you lost all of your memories," Lori Dickinson, another resident said.
Families have been forced to live in RV's, trailers, or with relatives as their new homes are still being built.
"Whether they lost a home or a shed, everyone in Malden is affected," Harwood says, "If there is a plume of smoke to the west of us, or especially to the east, y phone lights up and folks say 'Dan is it going to get us again and they're petrified."
A year later, while it's important to not forget, it's equally important not to dwell on the past and just to move on.
A flag still waving at folks driving by...
"Part of advancing is replacing that flag," Harwood says.
This time with new life....
"All we can do now is go up," Hale adds.
Just ask Lori Dickinson who has a newly built home she can finally live in.
"It's just perfect, it's just perfect," Dickinson said. "It's happy, every time it makes you happy."
Green grass, painted sidings, and a new roof over head. Many drive by and see this home off Malden Rd, but few realize what it took to get here.
TANA: "Did you think that it was going to happen?"
"No," Dickinson responds.
Just one year later, five homes have already been rebuilt with at least five more being built within the year. Lori Dickinson's was one of the first.
"We laid all this by ourselves," she said.
A group effort through and through, with some help from 5 Montana Mennonites.
"I feel very blessed that I was able to get a home and show everybody in Malden that there is hope," Dickinson says.
Although revitalizing Malden won't happen overnight, it's homes like this that remind people that the grass is greener on the other side.
"It's a feeling of relief, it makes you happy, it puts smile on your face and when people see a smile, maybe they're going to smile too," Dickinson says, "We are going to be strong. We're going show them we can have a disaster and we can come out with our boots on pull it up and show it can be done."
Those five houses under construction right now should be built by December and three additional homes will be start construction in January, as the journey continues for the Whitman County community.
And as fire danger persists, firefighters are reiterating their message asking you to do your part to prevent wildfires. They say some of the best things you can do is keep your car off grassy areas, get rid of dry fuels around your home, clean your roof and gutters and always follow local burn bans. They say it's not just for your sake, but for the sake of your neighbors.