SPOKANE, Wash - A petition on Change.org is calling for Governor Jay Inslee to allow Spokane businesses to reopen.
It says the following:
We need to ask the elderly and compromised to stay home. We need to continue to social distance at work if possible; wear masks, wash hands, use hand sanitizer, stay 6ft apart.
PLEASE take responsibility for your own safety.
1) WE ARE NOT SEATTLE. We have different statistics.
2) Our economy is tanking & businesses are going bankrupt.
3) Washington Unemployment is at 20%, Spokane is higher.
4) Costco, Walmart, Target, liquor & recreational marijuana stores are open, showing we can now safely open all small businesses.
5) We need to RE-OPEN SPOKANE.
Bonnie Quinn Clausen, Who owns an advertising agency in Spokane, is one of the organizers of the petition.
"Spokane County can still take precautions and start getting us back to financial health. The quarantine and our first responders have kept the county physically safe and the hospitals are nearly empty. But it’s time to protect us from economic danger, and Re-OPEN SPOKANE immediately." she said in a statement sent to KHQ.
You can read the full petition here
