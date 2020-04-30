Manufactured homes offer custom quality and affordability. For homeowners looking to downsize, the single-story open-concept homes live large while taking a smaller bite out of the budget.
Ordering a prefabricated home may seem leading-edge, but manufactured homes already make up to 10% of new construction in the U.S. Buyers can tour houses virtually on many builder sites. Then they can purchase homes through local retailers where they can walk through model houses and pick out cabinets, trim, flooring, and other options. And, if a homeowner wants to remove a wall from the floor plan, have nine-foot ceilings, or turn their bath into a spa, they can.
“Consumers want homes truly customized to their lifestyle and taste and builders have responded with new flexibility in design,” said Joan Brown of the Northwest Housing Association.
More house for the money
Along with custom features, house buyers also want value. Factory construction means home builders don’t have to wait on weather delays, overbooked subcontractors and lost materials. Streamlined manufacturing delivers significant savings, reducing the cost of constructing manufactured homes to $50 to $75 per-square-foot or half the cost of site-built homes. This is without land and site prep costs, which vary by location.
“Money that might be lost to delays and waste can go to home upgrades or stay in the buyer’s pocket,” Brown added, noting that factory construction also offers reliable project management, inspections and timely delivery.
Adding long-term value
Brown suggests that home buyers add custom features that increase their home’s value in the long run. “Adding a porch or energy-saving upgrades will make your home more enjoyable and save money over time,” Brown said.
Comparison shopping helps buyers make smart choices. Different manufacturers and sales centers offer different home features and services. Buyers should plan on visiting several retail centers and asking about standard and custom features before making a decision.
