SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington's primary election happens Aug. 2, but the number of people who have cast their vote in Spokane County is less than hoped for.
“Primary elections usually have a lower turnout than the general election, but this particular primary is even a little lower than what we expected,” Spokane County Auditor Vicki Dalton said.
According to Dalton, only 20 percent of registered voters in the county have made their vote for any component of the primary election.
“We really want voters to realize that their vote does matter now,” Dalton said.
After the controversy surrounding the 2020 presidential election, voter security is a topic more people are talking about. For these smaller, local races, voter security is just as important as it is for the national elections.
“We have a lot of controls in place to ensure that your vote is counted as you intended,” Dalton said. “And yes, we look at every signature, it’s done by human eyes, not machines.”
From slicing open each and every envelope, and ensuring the name on the ballot matches the signature, the team over at the Spokane County Elections Department is incredibly dedicated to the voters of Spokane.
“Make your voice heard now, select the candidate that you want to vote on in the general election,” Dalton said.
This is the first election where five county commissioners are running instead of three in Spokane County. Three of those districts have more than one candidate running for office, making it even more crucial to get those votes in for the candidate you want to win.
“Or otherwise without enough votes they won’t make it through to the general,” Dalton said.
Dalton said there have been races in the past here in Spokane County that ended in a tie, until a name was drawn out of a bottle to declare the winner.
“Chance decides the winner,” Dalton said. “It could have been just one voter taking those few moments to mark their ballot that would have made the difference.”
To ensure that the people truly decide this election’s results, Dalton said she hopes more voters will turn out their vote by Tuesday.
“We’d really love it if voters would go find their ballot laying on the kitchen table, read the voter’s pamphlet, make up their minds, and get that ballot into us so we can count their vote,” Dalton said.
If you live in Spokane County and have yet to cast your vote, there is still time. You can mail in your ballot as long as you make sure it'll be postmarked on Election Day. You can also drop off your ballot at a dropbox by 8 p.m. For a list of locations in Spokane County, click here.