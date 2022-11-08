SPOKANE, Wash. - After nearly 25 years, a safe haven for women in Spokane, that opened during a local serial killer’s reign, may close due to a lack of funding.
“The women in the shelter decided to call it Hope House, because that’s what they got from the shelter, was hope,” Bridget Cannon said.
Cannon is the Senior Vice President of Crisis Interventions for Volunteers of America (VOA) Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho. VOA began in New York during the spring of 1896, before traveling across the nation to Spokane in the fall of 1896. Efforts to help our neighbors, before even airplanes were invented.
Fastforward to 1997, the Sisters of Providence opened an all-women's shelter in response to the fear of a local serial killer.
“Spokane had a serial killer who was really targeting women on the streets,” Cannon said.
His name was Robert Lee Yates, he was known to have murdered at least 11 women in Spokane between 1975 and 1998, with a total of 16 plus victims.
Dubbed “Hope House” by the women who called the shelter home, food, warmth, and safety was provided. In the early 2000s, the VOAof Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho took over leadership of Hope House as the Sisters of Providence no longer could.
In 2021, an extension of Hope House opened. It is a bigger building, able to house 100 women, which is 64 more beds than the original shelter could hold.
“It’s pretty much full every single night,” Cannon said.
But now – due to an alleged lack of funding, the end of Hope House may be near.
“This is not something we want to see happening, nobody wants to see this happening,” Cannon said. “We can only stay open if we have funding to keep it open, and right now we don’t.”
A city spokesperson told NonStop Local that there is a $2 million federal grant available, if the VOA in town should want to apply for a portion of these funds, in order to keep Hope House up and running.
Cannon said Hope House needs $700,000 before January to stay open through June of 2023. After that, the shelter would need $1.5 million for the entire fiscal year.
She said the shelter simply should not close – if it did, countless women would be left behind in the middle of winter. Hope House is their home before moving onto a permanent place of their own.
“That sense of belonging, although we don’t want them belonging too long, we want them moving on, but here you are safe,” Cannon said. “That’s what Hope House gives them, they can stop thinking about survival and start thinking about living.”