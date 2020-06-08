SPOKANE, Wash. - Another event will be held outside Spokane City Hall on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. It is not designed to be a protest, it's designed to be a community conversation that will educate and unify.
Renee White is organizing Monday's event. You probably recognize her from Sunday's protest, where she donned a mask and megaphone and led much of the march.
"I'm not affiliated with anybody, or group or party. I'm for people," White said, adding that she kept stepping up to keep Sunday's protest on track.
"I don't want people to get distracted with what the cause is and what we are fighting for. You know, we don't want the wrong person to get up there and lead us to violence. I don't want to be led to violence, I want to be led to change," she said.
She said some of Sunday's chants didn't quite send the right message.
"We don't want to defund the police department. We want them to change. There's certain laws that are out there abusing your power and neglecting and treating others of different color wrong, you know, killing us. We don't we don't want that anymore. We don't want to be out here disrespecting the police department. But we can't be for the police department if they're not for us," White said.
She went on to clarify that she does hope some of the funding police departments receive will be re-allocated toward other services in our community.
"There are specific laws, but especially in police reform, in our education system, and our health system, mental health is so important out here, as well as our education. Our living wages, you know, housing. So there's a lot of stuff that needs to be created to reform as well as the police department," White said.
She also hopes some of the sources of police funding can change. As a single mother, she lives in low-income housing. She said at the end of 2019, her taxes were raised in part to fund the police department, something she didn't think was right. She hopes that gets changed too.
On Sunday, a big part of her message focused on how the work wouldn't end when the march wrapped up. She said protesting is a start, but real change will need a different kind of action.
"I am not going to be out there every day screaming and yelling. I did, but I realized that we have to do this smart and we have to be educated," White said.
She meets with members of Spokane City Council on Tuesday to start having conversations about how to create more equality in our community and how to create change. From local leaders, she wants more than just words.
"[Don't] just say, 'Oh, yeah, we hear. We hear you.' We want to see action. We want to see your create change in your laws," she urged. "You have that power, use it, please."
