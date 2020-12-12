Sharing the good, a high school senior is working to make Christmas brighter for kids who have to spend Christmas in the hospital.
His mom saying he's passionate about helping them because he's spent several holidays at sacred heart.
Nick Ashby of Orofino, Idaho, spent seven hours at Walmart Friday, hand picking toys for kids with blood disorders or cancer for his senior project.
"I figured this would be a good idea for the kids who are having blood related issues and cancer so I figured this would be a pretty cool project to do," Nick said.
Having spent several Christmases at the children's hospital himself, Nick is immunocompromised, but his family said he was adamant on picking these gifts out himself.
"Nick lets just go online, we'll have them all delivered to the house- he's like no mom we are shopping and I am going to hand pick these gifts," Nick's mom, Mary Ann said.
After his mom, Mary Ann, posted on Facebook, Nick raised $600 Saturday alone and now they are asking for the publics help to give families at the children's hospital a memorable holiday.
"We want to make everyone's Christmas as happy as we can because for some people it's their last Christmas as a family."
Nick and his mom will be accepting monetary donations for the next 7 days before they hand deliver gifts Monday the 21st.
You can venmo Mary Ann Nelson at Mary Ann-Nelson13 or Facebook pay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.