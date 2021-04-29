Thursday provided an early glimpse at summer here in the Inland Northwest as temperatures jumped into the upper-70s and 80s! Temperatures more typical for mid-June than late April.
But if you were loving the heat, we'll get a reality check on Friday as a cold front looks to bring us back to normal.
The front will very slowly make its way east on Friday, bringing more clouds, but not much (if any) rain outside of the mountains. The bigger impact the front will bring is more wind!
Gusts between 25-30mph will be likely by the afternoon and likely stick around into Saturday as well.
Once the front passes our weekend looks to stay mainly dry and sunny, but don't expect any more 70°+ temps....it's back to the 60s through next week.