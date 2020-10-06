Have you gotten that winter round of fertilizer down yet? Sprinklers blown out? Lawn mowed short? If not, you're to-do list might have just been expedited by Mother Nature.
Our recent stretch of unusually warm and sunny weather (by October standards) will be coming to an end by the weekend, as a cold front looks to bring wind, rain and much cooler temperatures in by Saturday.
That means you've got 3 days to exploit this nice weather!
Get outside and enjoy temperatures near 80° on Wednesday as this very well could be the last really warm day we see until next Spring/Summer!
Side note: On average the first time temperatures reach 32° (first freeze) in Spokane is October 7th. This year it looks like gardens might hold on just a little bit longer, although overnight lows might fall into the 30's by the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.