UPDATE: 8:10pm
After originally showing 8,000+ customers without power, the Avista Outage Map now shows just over 3,000 customers without power with the majority of the outages in the Browne's Addition neighborhood.
We are still waiting to hear from Avista on what caused the outage.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
BREAKING: Avista is reporting that 7,000 customers are without power in Spokane.
We have reached out to Avista and are waiting to hear back about what may have caused the outage.
A look at the Avista Outage Map shows that major parts of the Browne's Addition, Kendall Yards, and West Central neighborhoods are among the hardest hit.
Some areas of North Spokane are experiencing power loss as well.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as we hear the latest information.