PULLMAN, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's Special Investigations Unit arrested a man facing multiple felony charges stemming from a series of home invasion and sexual assaults that happened in Pullman between November 2003 and March 2004.
This comes at request from the Pullman Police Department (PPD), since 47-year-old Kenneth Downing was at a job site in Spokane where he works construction.
According to PPD, the arrest was made possible through DNA matches, using evidence collected when the crimes happened. The use of forensic genetic genealogy led to a link between Downing and the collected evidence.
Downing was booked into the Whitman County Jail.
PPD says after 18 years and a lot of collaborative effort between many agencies, this "will help to bring long overdue justice to the survivors of these assaults."