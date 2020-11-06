Panhandle Health District changes contact tracing tactics due to surge of cases
With a surge in cases, Panhandle Health District said they are experiencing a third wave of COVID 19.
"It's much worse than when we were at our peak in July and August, we've exceeded that peak," said Katherine Hoyer with Panhandle Health District. "We are at a much worse state, seeing higher number of cases, hospitalizations, and the numbers of patients needing critical care, it's the worst is been thus far."
Due to the number of cases, they were falling behind on contact tracing, so they knew they had to make a change.
Previously, PHD staff would conduct contact tracing and would reach out to the close contacts of the person with COVID 19.
Now, they started "minimal case investigations," PHD staff educate the person who is positive for the virus on what precautions to take and how long they need to isolate.
Individuals who test positive for the virus are now being asked to voluntarily contact people they've come into close contact with.
Epidemiologist manager at Panhandle Health District, Jeff Lee, said that he is happy with the way this new strategy is going.
"It seems to be better for both sides, it seems to be not as invasive as investigations can be," said Lee.
Lee describes it as partnership with the community.
"We are asking the public to take a bit more responsibility for helping to notify people," said Lee.
Prior to moving to this, their 12 contact tracers and case investigators could trace about 60 to 70 cases a day.
But with the rising case numbers, PHD was seeing sometimes over 100 cases a day.
Which led to them falling behind.
Now with the new strategy, their goal is complete two investigations an hour.
Lee said on Monday, they completed 147 investigations.
"This is really helping us catch up and get ahold of folks in a timely fashion," said Lee.
Lee is hoping as we see this surge of new cases and we enter flu season, that people practice the COVID 19 precautions, because he thinks it could get worse if not:
"Ultimately it's going to disrupt our economy more than a lockdown would, if people are sick, they aren't going to be able to go to work, if kids are sick, someone has got to stay home," said Lee.
Lee said it's important to note what a close contact is, he said a close contact is someone that you have been within 6 feet of for a cumulative of 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.
They said they will ramp back up and bring back contact tracing, they said contact tracing is a priority to them.
But, they said right now their biggest need is case investigations so that's where they have to focus.
