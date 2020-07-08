COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho. - With a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle Health District (PHD), the district "strongly endorses community-wide masking, social (physical) distancing, and repeated proper hand hygiene (properly wash hands, use hand sanitizer, keep hands away from face)."
PHD says this is based on previous research with the influenza virus, SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV and evolving research with COVID-19.
Ongoing research regarding the spread of infective viruses documents that such viruses are released in droplets during exhalation, coughing and even talking, according to PHD.
PHD strongly recommends the community is consistent and vigilant in practicing the following:
- On a community wide basis use masking, social (physical) distancing, and repeated proper hand hygiene (properly wash hands, use hand sanitizer, keep hands away from face).
- Make sure that all indoor gathering sites provide sufficient and effective ventilation, particularly in public buildings, workplace environments, schools, hospitals, and aged care homes (opening both doors and windows can dramatically increase airflow rates in many buildings).
- Avoid overcrowding, particularly in public transport and in public buildings.
- When possible, provide supplemental general ventilation with airborne infection control such as local exhaust and high efficiency air filtration.
- It is recommended that local businesses require masking by their employees in all situations where self isolation (i.e. private offices) is not possible, require (or at least encourage) patrons to wear a mask upon entry to the establishments (particularly when physical distancing is not possible), keep surfaces in the business effectively clean, and provide hand sanitizer for employees and patrons.
