Bands of light snow will continue across eastern WA and northern Idaho through mid-morning. A few showers will continue mainly over the mountains this afternoon and tonight. A stronger storm system arrives Tuesday, bringing the potential for heavy mountain snow, light to moderate lowland snow, and locally gusty winds. Unsettled weather will continue most of the week with periods of mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
- Today A 30 percent chance of snow before 10am. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow after 4am. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 31. Light south wind. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Tuesday Snow before 4pm, then rain and snow. High near 38. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.