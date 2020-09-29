In mid-September, Apple released a highly anticipated update, iOS 14, which allows users to create larger widget icons. But with the update, it also allows users to hide apps.
A typical iPhone home screen would look something like this:
The notes app would look like a note pad, the Messages app would be green and the Weather app would look like a partly cloudy sky.
With the iOS 14 update, users can change an app image and name to anything.
Users are able to do this through the "Shortcut" app.
The "Shortcut" app allows users to change the icon and name of an app.
For example, a user could create a shortcut for Tinder but on the home screen it looks like the App Store.
Parents would need to open each induvial app to make sure it is the app the name says it is.
The new update also lets users hide pages.
When editing the page layout, clicking the dots at the bottom of the screen would show all pages.
Finally, not all apps on iPhones need to be displayed on a page in the new update. To see all applications on a phone, swipe all the way to the right to the "App Library."
