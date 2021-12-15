SPOKANE, WASH. - Approximately 20,000 acres of the Asotin Creek and Weatherly units of the wildlife area closes Dec.15th. The land closure will be in effect until April 1st. The wildlife area's shooting range will remain open.
This past summer, 95% of the elk winter range in the area burnt in the Lick Creek wildfires, causing elk to lose habitat. This closure will protect those elk as well as the private crops that they feed on.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff, in a one-time only effort to get the animals through the winter, plan to feed them.
“That will reduce the chances of elk needing to move off of public lands and onto private agricultural lands,” said district wildlife biologist Paul Wik. “New plant growth in spring is expected to provide sufficient food for future winters as wildfires often improve elk habitat once regrowth starts.”
Eco-blocks will be placed across the South Fork Asotin Creek Road near the Campbell Grade intersection to keep vehicles out and signs will be posted to notify recreationists of the closure.
“While county roads are closed in this area annually, we understand this closure will be an inconvenience to winter and early spring users of the North Fork of the Asotin Creek Trail as well as early season antler hunters and hikers,” said WDFW’s Region 1 wildlife program manager Kevin Robinette. “We hope people will be willing to help both these animals and area farmers by staying out of the closed area.”