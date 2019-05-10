Party City closing 45 stores due to global helium shortage

Holiday enthusiasts are feeling a little deflated after Party City announced its plans to close dozens of stores across the country.
The party supplies company says it'll be closing 45 stores throughout the year because of a global helium shortage.
The CEO said in a statement Thursday that the company typically closes ten to 15 stores a year, however this time they'll close a higher number to focus on locations that make more money.
Party City said it has secured a new source of helium that should help relieve the pressure.
A full list of closing stores has not yet been released.