SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Just after 9pm last night, dispatch received a call reporting a traffic complaint on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on I90. The caller reported the vehicle was failing to maintain lane and speeds.
One of our North Idaho DUI Task Force K-9 Units was working his normal patrol shift and responded to locate the vehicle. Once the vehicle was located, a traffic stop was conducted.
The driver was identified as Vernon J. Stevklein (60) out of Pasco Washington and he was subsequently arrested on several charges.
Some items located: approximately 2 grams of suspected Fentanyl pills, 4 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, suspected "Shrooms" (Psilocybin) and several items consistent with drug paraphernalia.
If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, please seek help.