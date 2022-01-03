A snowstorm moving across Washington is causing big problems for drivers.
The Washington Department of Transportation says Snoqualmie and White passes are closed.
Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions from North Bend (MP 34) to Ellensburg (MP 106) due to hazardous driving conditions.
US 12/White Pass is closed due to snow slides.
Right now officials don't know when the passes will reopen.
Stevens Pass is open but drivers are required to have chains or all-wheel drive or 4-wheel-drive.
You can check pass conditions here
