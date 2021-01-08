We are kicking off your Friday morning with patchy fog on the roadways. Start time temperatures for many locations are supporting the possibility for some patchy freezing fog too, so please be sure to drive with extra caution.
Today we are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure which is expected to bring some light snow to Stevens pass and Snoqualmie pass. It will migrate to Central Washington by this afternoon, but it is a very slow moving system. Since it's moving so slowly that will give temperatures the chance to warm up. By the second half of the day if it did reach Spokane it would most likely be rain. I say if because models are suggesting that system will rip apart before it is even able to hit the metro area.
It is looking most likely that we will end up just seeing dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies for Spokane. Of course, Mother Nature could always change her mind! Daytime highs will be a little cooler, but still above average in the upper 30s. Overnight we dip down to the low 30s.
High pressure will build back in over the weekend. That means things are looking dry and calm as we continue to see mostly cloudy conditions. The only concern this weekend will be the continued threat of patchy freezing fog. Our pattern is expected to change early next week with an atmospheric river set up so enjoy those dry conditions now.
